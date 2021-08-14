An accident Saturday morning, Aug. 14, in Elba has turned tragic.
Prior to 9 a.m. Saturday morning a chain of event led to a Claxton Avenue resident being seriously injured. The female victim later died at a hospital where she was being treated for injuries sustained.
Reportedly, a truck was traveling south on Claxton Avenue at the same time a tree fell on a power line on Whitman Street. This led to guide wires along Claxton hanging low enough to be pulled down even more. Lines reportedly somehow got wrapped around the tire of the truck traveling south on Claxton, where at some point the wires snapped and wrapped around the legs of the female victim in the yard of her residence. Elba Police say she was pulled into the roadway.
Emergency personnel arrived on scene a short time later and the victim was transported from the scene to a hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, she succumbed to the injuries Saturday afternoon.
