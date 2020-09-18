Just received this info from James Brown, Coffee County EMA director [9 a.m. Friday morning, Sept. 18] --
We have had some reporting issues with the USGS gauge on the Pea river but still have the CPYRWMA gauge. It showed a high last night for the Pea River at Elba at midnight of 31.637 feet, and it is now at 30.149 feet. The creeks and rivers above us have started to subside for the most part so we are now receiving more of the rain water from the river water itself and looking at Folsom Bridge. We do expect another rise in the waters this morning (probably NOT to 38 feet though).
Current prediction was lowered again last night to 38.5 feet at 7 PM today and coming out of flood stage on Sunday, Sept. 20, at 7 AM.
However, NWS and the National River Forecast Center will meet at 10 AM (Eastern time) to discuss changes in the predication models. We do expect them to lower their predictions again and perhaps move up the timing of a crest for the Pea River at Elba.
------------------------------
Friday, Sept. 18th, 8:00 a.m. alert: Coffee County Road 107 is closed at the bridge at Pea River due to water on the road. 8:30 a.m. alert: Coffee County Road 147 is closed to through traffic east of Pea River Bridge due to water over road
While the water seems to be receding at the Pea River in Elba this morning [Friday, Sept. 18], there are still issues north of the city... therefore, The Elba Clipper will continue to keep an eye on the water levels here until we get an official statement from the National Weather Service on a crest. Hopefully, an update will come soon this morning.
At 8 a.m., the Pea River at Elba was at 30.04 feet. It had reached 31.637 feet just after 12:30 a.m. before the trend downward began this morning. Again, high waters north of Elba could still be an issue, but we are watching closely and will keep all informed if something changes.
County Road 224 is open to traffic again this morning.
