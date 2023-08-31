Elba Elementary School fifth grader Jacks Bane arrived in style last Friday night, Aug. 25, for the season opening high school football game between the Elba Tigers and the New Brockton Gamecocks. Bane was a passenger inside the Enterprise Rescue medical helicopter “Air 1” as it landed on Mack Wood Field at Tiger Stadium. He was given the honor of delivering the official game ball for the night. As the flight crew assisted Bane in exiting the helicopter, his face lit up when he realized he would be delivering the game ball to Elba’s senior quarterback Brayden Johnson. He also said all the cheers from the crowds (from both sides of the field) made it a pretty special moment. Standing with Johnson for the game ball delivery was Arnold Woodham, operations director for Enterprise Rescue Inc. Jacks is the son of Bradley and Sally Bane of Elba. More photos from this special moment can be seen on Page 10 of today’s paper.
Game ball for Elba vs New Brockton football game arrives via helicopter
Linda Hodge
Editor
