The City 0of Elba is reporting Wednesday morning (November 13) that The garbage truck is running approximately 3 - 4 hours behind this morning. If you are scheduled to have your garbage picked up today it still will be picked up.
The City 0of Elba is reporting Wednesday morning (November 13) that The garbage truck is running approximately 3 - 4 hours behind this morning. If you are scheduled to have your garbage picked up today it still will be picked up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.