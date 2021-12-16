donation to library

The Foggy Bottom Cruisers organization presented a check last Wednesday, Dec. 8, to the Elba Library for just over $3,700. This was profit from the Foggy Bottom Cruise-In car show held recently in Elba. According to event organizer Kenneth Calhoun, the check presented last week brings the total the club has donated to the Elba Library from such events to almost $10,000 over the past three years. Elba Library director Jennifer Amlong said she plans to use the funds donated last week to help begin the process of having old editions of The Elba Clipper newspaper [currently on microfilm at the library] transferred to a digital format. Those pictured above are Foggy Bottom Cruisers members Jerry Roberts, Larry Goodson, Elba Library director Jennifer Amlong, and Foggy Bottom Cruisers member Kenneth Calhoun. Club members not able to be in attendance for the check presentation were Greg Corder and Lee Stricklin.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.