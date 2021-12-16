The Foggy Bottom Cruisers organization presented a check last Wednesday, Dec. 8, to the Elba Library for just over $3,700. This was profit from the Foggy Bottom Cruise-In car show held recently in Elba. According to event organizer Kenneth Calhoun, the check presented last week brings the total the club has donated to the Elba Library from such events to almost $10,000 over the past three years. Elba Library director Jennifer Amlong said she plans to use the funds donated last week to help begin the process of having old editions of The Elba Clipper newspaper [currently on microfilm at the library] transferred to a digital format. Those pictured above are Foggy Bottom Cruisers members Jerry Roberts, Larry Goodson, Elba Library director Jennifer Amlong, and Foggy Bottom Cruisers member Kenneth Calhoun. Club members not able to be in attendance for the check presentation were Greg Corder and Lee Stricklin.
