The W.S. Badcock Corporation celebrated Thursday, Nov. 7, the grand opening of a new store in Elba, which included a ribbon cutting ceremony and a donation to the Elba Senior Citizens Center. The company showed its commitment to the community by giving the Elba Senior Citizens Center a $2,500 donation gift to assist the center with its operations benefitting Elba senior citizen community. Above, Elba Senior Center director Donna Falls and her assistant Jacque Luckett accept the check from Elba Badcock store owner Kim Mathis, W.S. Badcock vice president Mitchell Stiles and other Badcock corporate officials during the grand opening celebration. See Page 2 for more from the Badcock Furniture of Elba store’s grand opening event.
Giving to the community
Linda Hodge
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Elba enjoys busy week on the basketball court
- Giving to the community
- Elba and Brantley head into round two of high school football playoffs
- Coffee County BOE looks to lease additional modular classrooms for NB Elementary
- Brainstorms for 11/14/2019
- Notice of Public Hearing for the City of Elba - 941 N Claxton Avenue
- Kinston parent expresses concerns during Coffee County BOE meeting
- Thanking all veterans for their service
Most Popular
Articles
- Kinston parent expresses concerns during Coffee County BOE meeting
- Ronald “Dumpy” DeVaughan
- Lamar Hall
- Ms. Jesseca Sarah Brazelton Tyer
- Caleb Brett Davis
- Edna Earle White
- Thanking all veterans for their service
- Obit/Ronald Keith Culver
- Elba mayor says FEMA has given final approval on 2015 flood buyout program
- Notice of Public Hearing for City of Elba for 856 Troy Highway
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.