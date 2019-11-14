Badcock check to Sr Center

The W.S. Badcock Corporation celebrated Thursday, Nov. 7, the grand opening of a new store in Elba, which included a ribbon cutting ceremony and a donation to the Elba Senior Citizens Center. The company showed its commitment to the community by giving the Elba Senior Citizens Center a $2,500 donation gift to assist the center with its operations benefitting Elba senior citizen community. Above, Elba Senior Center director Donna Falls and her assistant Jacque Luckett accept the check from Elba Badcock store owner Kim Mathis, W.S. Badcock vice president Mitchell Stiles and other Badcock corporate officials during the grand opening celebration. See Page 2 for more from the Badcock Furniture of Elba store’s grand opening event.

