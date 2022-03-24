Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday, March 17, announced that more than $5 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects.
Locally, the City of Elba and Coffee County were recipients in funding for projects within those communities.
The funding is made available through the Annual Grant Program, a program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act, overwhelmingly passed by the Legislature and signed by Governor Ivey in 2019, requires ALDOT to establish an annual program setting aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local projects.
“Since becoming governor, with the support of Rebuild Alabama, we have embarked on more than 1,500 new road and bridge projects worth more than $5 billion. We certainly have more work in front of us, and I am proud to continue those efforts today,” said Governor Ivey. “Every single penny generated by Rebuild Alabama has gone to road and bridge projects, and we are not relenting on our efforts any time soon.”
This round of the Annual Grant Program results in 21 projects receiving state funding. Of those awarded projects, cities and counties contributed a total of over $2 million in local matching funds. Matching funds are not required to be eligible.
The City of Elba will receive $250,000 in Rebuild Alabama grant funds for a project to resurface Martin Luther King Drive from Alabama Hwy 203 to Adkinson Avenue and Adkinson Avenue from Martin Luther King Drive to Alabama Highway 189. This is 1.19 miles of roadway.
Other funds contributed to the project are $79,725 for a total project cost of $329,725.
Coffee County also will receive $250,000 in Rebuild Alabama grant funds for the resurfacing of County Road 239 from County Road 248 to Alabama Highway 167. This is 4.4 miles of roadway.
Other funds contributed to this project are $414,318 for a total project cost of $664,318.
This is the third year of the Annual Grant Program, with $20 million in state funding awarded for local projects across since 2020.
An additional round of local projects is expected later this year. It is anticipated that a number of projects will be under contract by the end of this year. All projects are required to move forward within one year of the awarding of funds.
