Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday, Oct. 13, announced she has awarded nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements in 49 Alabama towns, cities and counties, and included on the list were Elba and New Brockton.
The Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will enable local governments to pave or resurface roads, eliminate blight and drainage problems, improve water or sewer service and build or improve local community centers and playgrounds.
“Community Development Block Grants help communities address major needs whether it be supplying clean drinking water or eliminating dilapidated and unsafe structures,” said Governor Ivey. “I congratulate the cities and counties who received grants in this keenly competitive process, and I wish them the best in improving their communities.”
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“ADECA is pleased to be a part of a program that is so beneficial to cities and counties across our state,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell. “I commend community leaders and planners for their efforts to improve the lives of their residents and make their communities better places to live.
Elba will receive $500,000 for street resurfacing and drainage improvements while New Brockton will receive 392,900 for housing rehabilitation.
ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.