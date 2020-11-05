Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced this morning, Nov. 5, in a press conference that the state's Safer-at-Home public health order, including the mask mandate, will be extended until 5 p.m. Dec. 11th.
WHAT’S NEW
OCCUPANCY RATES
Emergency occupancy rates will be removed for retailers, gyms and ﬁtness centers, and entertainment venues
USE OF PARTITIONS
An exception to social-distancing rules will be allowed for many businesses—including barber shops, hair salons, gyms, and restaurants—if people are wearing masks and separated by an “impermeable” barrier
