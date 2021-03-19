Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced the locations for the Alabama National Guard’s mobile vaccination clinics across 24 rural counties, including Coffee County.
As part of Governor Ivey’s activation of the ALNG to support the state’s COVID-19 response, beginning March 23, the mobile vaccination teams will rotate through the designated counties.
“Being from rural Alabama myself, ensuring folks in those counties have an easy way to get their COVID-19 vaccine is important to me. I am proud that our guardsmen stand willing to help our great state in any way, especially as we look to put this virus in our rearview mirror,” Governor Ivey said. “I encourage everyone eligible to take advantage of this great resource, and please remain patient as we continue working to get our hands on as many doses as we are able from the federal government. Be sure to help get the word out to your family, friends and neighbors!”
The ALNG is capable of fielding two mobile vaccination teams with a capacity of at least 1,000 vaccinations per site, per day (Tuesday - Friday), for a total of 8,000 doses each week. The Alabama Department of Public Health, local emergency management officials and law enforcement will also provide support.
Coffee County’s clinic will be Wednesday, March 24, at the Enterprise Civic Center, located at 2401 Neil Metcalf Road. The rural mobile vaccination clinic will operate 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The clinic will be open for all eligible Alabamians, free of charge.
In the instance of severe weather and other similar circumstances, ADPH and partnering agencies will provide any and all updates.
At this time, appointments are not required. Individuals are asked to wear a mask.
