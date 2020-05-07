Today, Governor Kay Ivey joins others across the country in observing the 69th National Day of Prayer. She has proclaimed today [Thursday], May 7, 2020, as a Day of Prayer in the state of Alabama.
featured
Governor Ivey proclaims May 7, 2020 as Day of Prayer in Alabama
Latest News
- Thank You to healthcare workers
- Rattler 250 and season opening races moved to Memorial Day weekend
- Estate Legal in the matter of Pamela Morris Crittenden
- Brainstorms for 5/7/2020
- Governor Ivey proclaims May 7, 2020 as Day of Prayer in Alabama
- Rehires highlight Elba BOE meeting
- Coffee County BOE members vote to hire Holli Richardson as new principal for New Brockton Elementary School
- Governor Kay Ivey announces ‘Safer At Home’ Public Health Order for Alabama
Most Popular
Articles
- Shelby Sanders
- Coffee County buildings set to reopen to the public Monday, May 4, with restricted access
- Estate Legal in the matter of Pamela Morris Crittenden
- Thank You to healthcare workers
- City of Elba - Ordinance No. 04272020
- Governor Kay Ivey announces ‘Safer At Home’ Public Health Order for Alabama
- Jane Cash
- Rehires highlight Elba BOE meeting
- Estate Legal - Roger Lee Dunford, deceased
- Louise Nicholson
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.