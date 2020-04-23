Alabama Governor Kay Ivey held an COVID-19 update press conference Tuesday morning, April 21, and she made it clear the current Stay-At-Home Public Health Order remains in effect until April 30th for the state. “This week is the projected peak of the illness in our state,” Governor Ivey said. “What we are doing is working. I plead with our people to continue to do what you are doing with social distancing, staying at home when you can.” The governor said it is not only her job to look after the safety of Alabama’s people, but she also must look after the state’s economic health. “I am as eager as anyone to get our economic wheels rolling again,” she said. “But, we must do it in the safest way as possible for the people of Alabama.” Ivey said Alabamians and businesses are hurting right now. She said she knows this, and she assures everyone that state officials are working to help all the best they can to get through this pandemic to get Alabama going again. However, she said getting the economy back up and running is not as simple as flipping a switch. “No one is more eager to open [Alabama’s] economy then me, but we need to do what is best for the safety of our people,” the governor said. She said when the determination is made by herself and state health officer Dr. Scott Harris to begin reopening Alabama from the COVID-19 pandemic that there will be a very specific timeline of when, what, where, etc. Ivey was joined during Tuesday press conference by Dr. Harris, along with state finance director Kelly Butler, Alabama Department of Labor secretary Fitzgerald Washington, and Alabama superintendent of banking Mike Hill. Dr. Harris said as of Tuesday morning there had been just over 5,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Alabama citizens at 5,156. He said there had been 699 hospitalizations at that point with 176 reported deaths [144 of those officially confirmed as a result of the virus]. Governor Ivey said too many lives of Alabamians had been lost to this virus, and that was the leading factor in making sure all recommendations are considered fully before she and Dr. Harris make a determination on reopening Alabama. She said the safety of the people must come first. “We have reached a point where we thought we would see a surge in hospitalizations, and so far we have been able to contain it in our hospitals,” Dr. Harris said. “We are pleased with that, but also recognize it is because the people of Alabama are doing well in staying home and social distancing.” Dr. Harris further said some really good guidelines came out of Washington last week to assist state’s in their considerations for when it would be time to reopen, and he said those guidelines along with recommendations being received by the governor’s Coronavirus task force, etc. would be taken into consideration as he and the governor move forward with looking at what the next steps will be when the current stay-at-home order expires on April 30th. Finance director Butler serves as a member of the governor’s seven-member coronavirus task force, and he said that group has been meeting and discussing matters already. He said the task force had received numerous recommendations from many groups, including the recommendations released last Friday by Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth and the Small Business Administration. “As we move forward, our recommendations [to Governor Ivey and Dr. Harris] will be based on data and facts,” Butler said. “That is the path we are taking.” Department of Labor secretary Washington said there had been over 306,000 new unemployment filings over the past four weeks. In total he said, as of Tuesday morning, he said $264 million total had been paid to people impacted by the virus at no fault of their own. Washington said 40 percent of those who had filed claims had been paid, but he said his department would not be satisfied until the other 60 percent was paid as well. “We have made several improvements to help expedite [the process],” Washington said. “I know there is frustration, but please be patient as we continue to make updates to better serve those impacted.” Finally, Alabama superintendent of banking Mike Hill said Congress passed the $2.3 trillion stimulus package in early April to put money back into the nation’s economy, and this included 100 percent guaranteed SBA loans to small businesses. If certain criteria was met, he added those loans would be fully forgiven. “The stimulus was approved to help citizens and businesses survive the pandemic,” Hill said. “The success of the program is helping Alabama businesses.” He said as of Tuesday that Alabama banks had taken 28,000 loans totaling $4.86 billion through this program. He said because of that, Alabama currently was ranked 19th out of 50 states in payroll coverage. “The state and its people will be much better off because of this at the end of the pandemic,” Hill said. “During these unprecedented times [Alabamians] have truly given new meaning to ‘Together Alabama,’” Ivey said. “It has been a tough month and our world has been turned upside down, but I am convinced better days are ahead. We can do this, and we will do this.” In a previous address to the state, the governor said she and Dr. Harris would most likely announce the next step for Alabama prior to the end of next week’s Stay-at-Home public heath order, which expires April 30th. She has not said if that would be extended or if she would begin to reopen Alabama in a strategic manner at that point, but she has said the decisions made would be in the best interest of the safety of Alabama’s citizens first.
Governor Ivey reminds all citizens that Stay-at-Home Public Health Order remains in effect until April 30th
Linda Hodge
Editor
