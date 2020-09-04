Blake Streetman, owner of Southern Tractor LLC and the new Southern Tractor Company (STC) to be constructed in Elba is shown speaking last Wednesday morning, Aug. 26, during the groundbreaking ceremony for STC on the site it will be constructed. Also taking part in the ceremony were State Senator Jimmy Holley, Elba Mayor Mickey Murdock, and other city and STC employees. See Page 10 for more from this event.