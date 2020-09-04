Two months after the Elba Water and Electric Board approved transferring a piece of brownfield land on U.S. Highway 84 in Elba to Southern Tractor LLC, the project took a giant step forward last Wednesday, Aug. 26, when an official groundbreaking ceremony was held to signify the start of construction. A very excited Blake Streetman, owner of Southern Tractor LLC, has said the new Southern Tractor Company will include a 10,000 sq. ft. retail store, along with a 30,000 sq. ft. tractor dealership. He describes the Southern Tractor Company retail store as being a lot like a Rural King home and farm store or even a cross between Tractor Supply meets Ace Hardware. Either way, Streetman said this exciting venture will give the people of Elba a store that will offer home and garden products and more, and they will not have to travel 30-minutes to get the items they need any longer. “Where do you go in Elba to buy anything after 5 p.m.?” Streetman asked. He said STC would offer a little bit of everything for the home, except cold groceries. He said his plans are for the store to be open well after 5 p.m. to allow Elba citizens plenty of time to shop for their household needs without having to travel outside of the city. Streetman also said he is excited to be able to bring this type store to his hometown. He said he could have gone other places with the store, but that would not have helped Elba, the city he grew up in and loves. Southern Tractor Company will be the retail name of the new store with Southern Tractor LLC remaining the tractor dealership. Streetman said he is excited to bring new jobs to Elba with this new venture. Southern Tractor currently sells tractors, lawn mowers, side by side atvs, and a full line of lawn care implements. Streetman said he hopes this is just a starting point for Elba’s economic growth, and he too has more plans.
