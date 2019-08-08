An Elba Elementary School staff members assists Elba United Methodist Church pastor Steve Reneau unload cases of copy paper Monday morning, Aug. 5, being donated to the school through a community project led by the Elba Ministerial Alliance. Additional paper was delivered to Elba High School on Tuesday. The goal of this project is to supply Elba City Schools with 80 bales of paper [200,000 individual sheets of copy paper], and Reneau said the Alliance is halfway to reaching the goal.