Elba High School hosted its annual “Meet the Tigers” event last Thursday evening, Aug. 11, from inside the high school gym. The event had been planned for Tiger Stadium, but weather forecasts for the evening prompted a change in venue; but that did not dampen the Tiger Spirit as a large crowd was in attendance to meet the school’s fall athletes in football, cheer, band, and volleyball. Both the football and volleyball seasons get underway this week! Above, the football team is led into the gym by senior J.T. Coleman (8) to the cheers of the many Tiger fans. More photos from the event can be found on Page 8 of today’s paper.
(Photo by BCSports Photography)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.