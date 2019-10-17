Elba’s Alabama Bicentennial projects chairperson Nell Gilmer and community member Gladys Yelverton attended the Elba City Council meeting Monday night, Oct. 14, to invite council members to a very special program planned for this Saturday. An Alabama Historical Commission marker will be unveiled at Mulberry Heights School, 740 Adams Street, Elba, on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. A short ceremony will take place in the old Mulberry Heights gym honoring the Class of 1968, the last graduating class from the school, as well as, other dignitaries attending the ceremony. Two of the 1968 graduates will unveil the marker, Gilmer said, and refreshments will be served at the close of the ceremony. During Monday night’s council meeting, Gilmer said getting this historical marker in place would be one of the last projects for Elba’s Alabama Bicentennial projects committee. She said the committee had gotten several things accomplished since being created to help celebrate the state’s upcoming Bicentennial year. Alabama became the nation’s 22nd state on Dec. 14, 1819. Yelverton said she works with a Mulberry Heights School committee that is focused on finding ways to revitalize and utilize the old Mulberry Heights school and gymnasium buildings. She said receiving the historical marker for the school is a great honor for the community. Both Gilmer and Yelverton invited all to make plans to join them Saturday for the unveiling of the historical marker.
