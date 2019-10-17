Homecoming weekend in Elba always marks an exciting time for the Elba High School Alumni Association, and this upcoming weekend will be no different. The Alumni Association will host its annual membership meeting and fellowship Friday, Oct. 18, at 12 noon, inside the cafeteria [commons area] of Elba High School. Alumni attending this meeting will be treated to a light lunch and boiled peanuts. The alumni association meeting is open to all members of the organization, and anyone wishing to join the Elba High School Alumni Association can come too and join at the event. It is only $20 per year to support the alumni association and the projects it helps fund for Elba City Schools and students. Members needed to renew their membership also can do so at Friday’s alumni association meeting. Also during the meeting, an update will be provided on several projects completed over the past year, including the awarding of two more monetary scholarships to graduating seniors of Elba High School, and helping fund other needs at the schools. Also, there will be a discussion on the association’s plans to implement its own new website so members can keep up more with the happenings of the Elba High School Alumni Association. The meeting will conclude in plenty of time for everyone to get downtown and ready to enjoy the annual Homecoming Parade. Then, on Saturday, Oct. 19, the Elba High School Alumni Association will host its annual golf tournament to raise funds to help support the organization’s goals. This is a 4-person team golf tournament and costs $50 per person to play. Anyone interested in playing in the tournament should arrive at the Elba Country Club prior to the 8 a.m. tee time, to get registered. Anyone without a full team can be placed with others to create a team. All are welcome to participate in this golf tournament, not just alumni of Elba City Schools. There will be prizes for the first, second and third place teams in the golf tournament. “Homecoming weekend is our most exciting time of the year,” said alumni association president Linda Hodge. “We hope all alumni that can will attend Friday’s meeting, and look forward to many golfers joining us Saturday for the golf tournament. Both of these events are lots of fun, and we just want to share that fun with as many people as possible while also working to do things that will benefit Elba City Schools for the good.”
