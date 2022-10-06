Members of the Elba High School 2022 State Champion Golf Team for AHSAA’s Class 1A/2A Boys received their championship rings last Thursday evening, Sept. 29, at Tiger Stadium prior to the Elba football game. Coach Mark Wicker presented each player with his ring for helping earn the title of state champion for Elba High School. Elba also won the state golf championship for Class 1A/2A in 2021. Those pictured above include: Coach Mark Wicker, Trace Grantham, Paxton Wise, Colin Sauls, Jay Wilson, Carson Wise, and Peyton McCart.
