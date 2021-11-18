The Elba Chamber of Commerce, along with the Coffee County Extension Office, Coffee County Commission, and Southeast AlabamaWorks will host a job fair Thursday, Dec. 2, in Elba.
Businesses are invited to register for the Elba Job Fair, which will be held from 2-5 p.m. that day at the Elba Theatre [231 Court Ave, Elba]. There is no charge to participate.
Space is limited so early registration is recommended. There will be limited electrical outlets also.
Each company is limited to one booth consisting of one table and two chairs. CDC COVID protocols will be followed for businesses and the public.
To register to participate in the job fair, contact Sandy Bynum Williams at the Elba Chamber of Commerce by calling (334) 897-3125 or email: elbachamber@troycable.net.
