Wilson was sworn-in to office Wednesday, Aug. 21, during a small ceremony held at the Coffee County Courthouse annex building in Enterprise; Circuit Judge Jeff Kelley administered the oath of office
Attorney, Josh Wilson, has been appointed by Governor Kay Ivey as District Judge in Coffee County effective immediately. Judge Wilson has served as an Assistant District Attorney for the 12th Judicial Circuit for the past six years. “I am so thankful for the confidence that Governor Ivey has in me to serve Coffee County as District Judge, and I appreciate very much her support,” he said. “It is both a privilege and an honor to serve.” Judge Wilson was born and raised in the New Hope community in northern Coffee County, and now makes his home in Elba, with his wife of eighteen years, Jill Martin Wilson, and their two sons John Martin (16) and Jay (11). Judge Wilson attended Troy State University and graduated with a degree in accounting and a Master’s degree in business administration. He became a Certified Public Accountant and practiced in both public accounting and the private industry before returning to law school to obtain his Juris Doctorate. “I enjoyed my time working as a CPA and the experiences that I gained were invaluable, but a law degree and the opportunity to practice law was something that I always wanted,” Wilson said. “There were many sacrifices that my family had to make so that I could attend law school, and I would have never made it without the support of my wife Jill.” Judge Wilson attended Faulkner University’s Jones School of Law and graduated in two and a half years. After finishing law school Judge Wilson opened a law office in Elba and practiced there before joining the District Attorney’s Office in 2013. “I’ve always had a servant’s heart, and I’m thankful that Tom Anderson (District Attorney) gave me a chance to work in his office and serve the people of our Circuit. Coffee County has always been home, and always will be,” he said. “The chance to give back to so many who have helped me along my way is the greatest way to honor them. As District Judge I will maintain the same dedication to serving the people of Coffee County as I have as an Assistant District Attorney and will bring honesty and fairness to the bench.” Judge Wilson was appointed Thursday, Aug. 15, as District Judge by Governor Ivey, and he will immediately take the bench.
