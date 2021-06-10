The Mulberry Heights Coalition of Elba’s District One invites all to attend and participate in the Saturday, June 19, Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom.
This event will be held from 2-8 p.m. at the Gaines Waters Memorial Park in Elba, Ala. There will be food, and lots of fun activities planned for the entire family. Also, lots of vendors on site!
Come enjoy kickball games, volleyball games, bouncy houses, a t-shirt design contest and much more during this festival.
“The Mulberry Heights Community Coalition has gone above and beyond to ensure this day is fun-filled and enjoyable,” said Elba District One councilman Johnathan Lockett. “Let’s lift every voice and celebrate!”
For more information about the event, contact Karizmah Magwood at (334) 389-6249 or Tamara Hammonds at (334) 709-1138 or email: mulberrycoalition2020@gmail.com
