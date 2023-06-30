Kinston Elementary School held a ribbon cutting Thursday morning, June 22, for a new vending machine located inside the school, but it does not dispense sodas nor chips. Instead, when students place their token into the vending machine, it will distribute a book!
“A sense of fun and expectancy is created when a vending machine’s coils twist to deliver a treat,” said Kinston principal Megan Driggers. “Now, our students will be able to experience this same excitement as they insert a golden token and wait for a literary treat to clang in the bottom bin.”
This comes from the Inchy Bookworm Book Vending Machine that was “opened” for business last Thursday morning at the elementary school. The machine stocks more than 300 books with a variety of genres and reading levels.
“The machine is one of the first of its kind in Coffee County,” Kinston vice principal Crystal Hawthorne said.
Reading is a foundational skill that has a tremendous impact on one’s success in life, but it is also fun.
Hawthorne said reading has many benefits, such as increased cognitive function, vocabulary, memory, empathy, and decreased levels of stress.
“The goals of our book vending machine are to inspire and foster a love for reading among our students,” Driggers said. “We aim to engrain within our students a passion for reading by celebrating their accomplishments with books and continuing their reading successes.”
She said this was evidenced recently by the Kinston’s ACAP scores with a 98 percent proficiency rate in second grade and a 92 percent proficiency rate in third grade.
“Additionally, by providing our students with books they can own, we will provide a layer of engagement opportunities for our children and the educators, parents, and caregivers to nurture and support them and reinforce the value of literacy,” Hawthorne added. “Our new book vending machine reinforces the school’s ‘Read at Home Plan’ mandated by the Alabama Literacy Act.”
The books from the vending machine will be utilized as positive behavioral supports and academic incentives, according to administrators. Students will be rewarded for exemplary accomplishments, including but not limited to perfect attendance, improvement in academics, meeting benchmarks, and good citizenship.
The vending machine was purchased through district funding sources, and the books were purchased by the Kinston School Education Foundation.
