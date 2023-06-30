The Town of Kinston Queens helped celebrate the addition of a Inchy Bookworm Vending Machine to the halls of Kinston Elementary School last Thursday morning, June 22, as the queens “cut the ribbon” officially making the vending machine open for business. The queens participating in this special occasion were: [back row, l to r] Petite Miss Kinston Aila Weeks, Pre-Teen Miss Kinston RyLeigh Thornton, and Miss Kinston McKinley Gibson; [front, l to r] Tiny Miss Kinston Collins Odom, Future Little Miss Kinston Lillie Claire Bradley, and Little Miss Kinston Hadley Dean.