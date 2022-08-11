With the start of a new school year now underway, parents and their students should make time to review the ABCs of back-to-school safety.
ALEA’s Secretary Hal Taylor said, “As we enter a new school year, we ask motorists to be mindful as school buses and young pedestrians reappear along Alabama roadways, particularly in designated school zones. Every driver can help protect a child’s life, as well as their own, by following simple rules of the road and by practicing good driving behaviors. Our Agency has compiled the following list to ensure everyone has an opportunity to review school safety tips and reminders before classes commence.”
General School Traffic Issues:
• Expect heavier-than-usual traffic (at least the first week of school), and plan to leave home at least 20 minutes earlier than usual.
• Be patient as parents with younger children become familiar with drop-off and pick-up locations.
• Slow down and stay alert, particularly in school zones.
• Expect frequent stops along school bus routes. In fact, when a school bus stops, motorists should stop at least 20 feet from school buses when traveling in either direction on roadways with undivided two-, four- and six-lane roadways.
• Exercise extra caution, particularly, near bus stops should a child dart out into traffic.
• In school zones with blinking flashers, stop and yield to pedestrians at crosswalks and/or at intersections. Understand the majority of children injured or killed in school transportation are not injured or killed on the bus, but outside the bus. Most are struck by motorists who fail to stop for the flashing red lights and extended stop signs.
• Never pass a vehicle that has stopped for pedestrians.
What Every Motorist Should Know:
• Obey speed limits, particularly in school zones, and other rules of the road.
• Do not drive while distracted by cell phones, passengers or anything else that takes your focus from the task of driving.
• Do not drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (including some over-the- counter medications such as cough syrup).
• Buckle up no matter how short the trip – and that goes for all occupants in the vehicle.
• During inclement weather, roadways may become slick, so be prepared to slow down.
• Use headlights and windshield wipers when driving in the rain.
• Use low beams when traveling through fog.
• When driving, remember the “two-second rule”: Choose a fixed object on the road ahead (signpost, tree, overpass, bridge abutment, etc.). When the vehicle ahead passes that object, begin to count “one thousand one, one thousand two.” If drivers reach the same object before finished saying “one thousand two,” they are following too closely and should gradually slow down until they have reached the safe following distance.
Coffee County Sheriff echoed these safety statements this week at the Coffee County Commission meeting.
“I want to remind the community that all our schools are operational now,” the sheriff said. “Please be mindful of those children and slowdown.”
Sutton also asked citizens to be patient with the school systems as they work to get reorganized with their routines, especially for student drop offs and pickups each day.
“Our school resource officers are present in the schools,” he said. “I would like to bring our three new K9 employees to your next meeting. These are strictly narcotics search dogs and we now have a facility dog in the schools working with our school resource officers.”
Sutton said the facility dog is especially trained to work with students and teachers. He said this dog would show love to any student/teacher having a bad day.
“We are very proud of these three K9’s, and I think you all should meet them,” Sutton said to Coffee County Commissioners.
