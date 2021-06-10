Elba’s “Let Freedom Ring” event returns this 4th of July weekend with live entertainment, free watermelon, games, bouncy houses, and of course, fireworks! Due to the 4th of July being on Sunday, Let Freedom Ring this year will be held Saturday evening, July 3, on the square in downtown Elba, Ala.
The festivities will get underway at 6:30 p.m. and conclude with the big fireworks show at approximately 9 p.m.
“We are excited this year to bring Nashville artist Cadie Calhoun to the stage in Elba as our entertainment for Let Freedom Ring,” said Sandy [Bynum] Williams, president of the Elba Chamber of Commerce. “Cadie’s music should provide something for everyone to enjoy.”
Cadie’s singing career began when she was just 10-years-old singing in the choir at Temple Baptist Church in Hattiesburg, Miss. She credits her musical talents to the strong faith and extensive support from her family.
Cadie has toured with John Stone known for “Momma and Budweiser”, “Shame on Me” and “We All Feel the Pain” and Craig Morgan known for “That’s What I Love About Sundays”, “Redneck Yacht Club” and “International Harvester”. After teaming up with Grammy nominated producer engineer Aaron Rodgers, the Cadie Calhoun Band was later formed.
Cadie currently resides in Nashville, Tenn., where she is a member of the Brentwood Baptist Choir. The last few years of her career have been dedicated to writing and producing her latest album.
To learn more about Cadie Calhoun and her music, visit her website at ww.cadiecalhoun.com or check out her page on Facebook @cadiecalhounmusic. Cadie and her full band are scheduled to perform July 3rd in Elba, according to her tour schedule.
The Elba concert will begin around 7 p.m. and continue until around 8:45 p.m. Immediately following Cadie’s performance in Elba the annual fireworks display created by Elba native Mike Holderfield will light up the sky to the sounds of patriotic music.
Throughout the evening, as Cadie Calhoun performs and before the fireworks, there also will be plenty of other activities going on around the downtown square in Elba for all to enjoy, including fun activities for children. Also, the Elba Splash Pad, located at TigerTown Park, will be open throughout the evening as part of the Let Freedom Ring celebration in Elba.
Williams said the Elba Masonic Lodge #170 would have free watermelon for all to enjoy during the event, and she said the always popular watermelon eating contest would return this year too.
“After only having the fireworks last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are so happy to bring our full Let Freedom Ring event back again this year,” Williams said. “It should be a great day and night to be in Elba, Alabama. So, mark those calendars now.”
For more information, contact Sandy Williams at the Elba Chamber of Commerce office at (334) 897-3125 or email elbachamber@troycable.net
