Elba native Juan Carpenter recently graduated from the U.S. Army War College with a Master’s degree in strategic studies. The U.S. Army War College’s education curriculum educates and develops board selected senior military officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, as well as top foreign military officers and civilian officials from a variety of federal agencies, to serve in strategic level command and staff positions worldwide. The program focuses on key concepts in the study of war at the strategic level, including national security policy, strategic leadership, and national strategy with a focus on the relationships among military, economic, diplomatic and informational elements of power in both a domestic and international context, according to an Army news release. The Army War College has had notable graduates, including President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Generals Omar Bradley, George Patton, Colin Powell and Norman Schwarzkopf. Juan is a graduate of Elba High School and a proud member of the Class of 1991. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from Troy University in 1996 and earned a Master’s degree in organizational leadership from the University of Phoenix in 2006. He is the son of Lucinda Carpenter of Elba. Juan works at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
Lieutenant Colonel Juan Carpenter recently graduated from Army’s top leadership school
