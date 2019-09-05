Local drug task force agents made a large bust Thursday, Aug. 29, in Coffee County that removed heroin and marijuana from the streets. The Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force [ADETF] – Region B includes the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Enterprise Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Department, Greenville Police Department, Butler County Sheriff’s Department, Eufaula Police Department, Ozark Police Department, and the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The ADETF – Region B agents arrested two subjects in Coffee County and recovered approximately 4 ounces of heroin, approximately 3 pounds of marijuana and an AK-47 pistol. Cedrick Buffington, age 34, of Atlanta, Ga., was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking heroin, one count of trafficking marijuana, and one count of obstructing justice by giving a false name to officials, one count of certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm. He also has been charged with fugitive from justice. The trafficking charges carry a $50,000 bond each, the giving false information charge carries a $10,000 bond, and the certain persons forbidden to carry a firearm has a $10,000 as well. Chimere Malaika Styles, age 21, of Atlanta, Ga., was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking heroin and one count of trafficking marijuana. The trafficking charges carry a $50,000 each bond. Both currently are being held in the Coffee County Jail, according to a press releases from the Coffee County Sheriff’s office and the Alabama Bureau of Investigations (ABI).
