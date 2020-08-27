Coffee County EMA director James Brown discussed COVID-19 and hurricanes with Elba City Council members Monday evening, Aug. 24, during the council’s regular bi-monthly meeting. “We’re actually not looking that bad currently,” Brown said regarding Coffee County’s COVID-19 numbers. He said the county had recorded overall 902 cases of the virus; however, numbers indicate only 55 residents within the county currently are considered to be in the contagious stage with 124 people still in quarantine. “The county has had 141 positive [tests] over the last 14 days,” Brown said. “But, our positivity rate is actually going down.” He said the Alabama Department of Public Health had Coffee County listed as a moderate risk county for COVID-19, but Brown said he would much rather see that than the high risk in which the county had spent several weeks in that category prior to the numbers turning downward. Also, he said the numbers are looking better in local hospitals too. Not great, he said, but better. Brown further discussed that his office is beginning to look at making plans for distribution of a vaccine for COVID-19 should that come to fruition anytime in the near future. However, he said he does not anticipate a large population will want to get the vaccine right away. Shifting gears to inclement weather, the EMA director said the rain the local area was experiencing Monday was from Hurricane Marco, but he said it appeared rain would be the only effect the local area would experience from that storm. As for Tropical Storm Laura, Brown said it appeared as of Monday that it too would shift more towards the Louisiana/Texas border, which again would spare the local area of any damaging weather. Of course, he said that all depended on if Laura continued on its current projection path after Monday. “It appears we’re dodging two bullets with these storms,” Brown said to Elba Council members. He followed that statement with a warning to expect more, however. He said September is typically the peak month for hurricanes, and things could potentially become more active as September nears. In her report to the council, assistant city clerk Pat Boothe noted the water meter replacement project ongoing in the city was about 40 percent completed as of Monday. She also said the Hawkins-Williams restrooms upgrade is still under construction. Boothe said a repair job to the lagoon that had been required by ADEM was completed now, and ADEM had been notified. The council approved a resolution for the city’s Transportation Plan on planned usage of Rebuild Alabama funds. The resolution indicated the city expects to receive $32,461 in Rebuild Alabama Act (Fuel Bill) funds to perform roadway improvements, repairs, resurfacing, reconstruction or maintenance of Simmons Street and/or as match monies for any state or federal grant funded projects to perform roadway improvements, repairs, resurfacing, reconstruction or maintenance with the existing street/road network. Approving the transportation plan paved the way for a project Bryson Dean, code enforcement officer for the city, updated council members on Monday night as well. Dear had been asked to look more into the Simmons Street drainage system and its need for replacement. Looking at the inlet of the Simmons Street culvert, and the outlet of the Simmons Street culvert for water drainage, Dear had comparison photos from January 2020 and August 2020. He said he was actually very surprised at how much erosion had occurred in these spots just in a 6-month period. Dear said it would be his recommendation to move forward as soon as possible with a Simmons Street drainage replacement. In its current state, he said he did not feel this drainage system would be able to handle a ‘high water event’ should that happen. Mayor Mickey Murdock said fuel funds could be used on this type project. He noted the fuel funds account currently had $55,000 available and the city is expecting an additional $32,461 this upcoming fiscal year from the Rebuild Alabama Act giving a total of just under $87,500. Murdock said that would most likely not cover the entire cost of the project, but it should cover a majority of the cost. The council approved a motion to give the mayor authorization to seek engineering plans and bids for the Simmons Street Drainage Replacement to bring back to the council for approval to be able to move forward with the repairs. Prior to adjourning the meeting, the mayor made a plea to citizens to complete the 2020 Census, if they had not done so already. He said Elba currently shows only a 52 percent response to the Census, and he said that is just not good enough. Citizens have until the end of September to complete the Census on their own, and after that date, the mayor said Census workers would then be knocking on doors of those who had not filled the report out to try and get it done. Murdock said the city is willing to help anyone that needs help with filling the Census out. It takes less than 10 minutes to complete. Help is available at Elba City Hall, the Elba Public Library, and the Elba Chamber of Commerce.
Local EMA director gives COVID-19 update to Elba City Council
Linda Hodge
Editor
