Danny’s Dozier is shown cleaning up the last of the debris from the Bullard home located on Newton Street in Elba. The home was owned by Bobby and Elaine (Peepsie) Bullard. They had lived there for years following the death of Bobby’s mother, Mrs. Bessie Bullard. However, as the house aged, repairs became more and more frequent and reached a point where the couple decided it was more practical for them to move than undertake the major repairs needed. As the City of Elba embarked on the long-range project of upgrading housing in Elba the couple decided to just remove the old house rather than leave it for the City to remove and place a lien on the property for the cost of the removal. Those costs would include the actual removal and related legal notices, hearings, etc. The removal was done several weeks ago, and green grass is already growing where the house once stood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.