The John Coffee Chapter #3033 National Society Daughters of the American Revolution [DAR] celebrated its 60th Anniversary (May 30, 1963 - May 30, 2023) this month.
Eunora Farris was the organizing Regent and served as its first Regent. Nancy Elizabeth Cowart Brunson of Elba was one of the 24 organizing members and a Charter Member of the original chapter. She is still an active member today.
During the 60th Anniversary celebration Brunson was recognized and presented with a Certificate of Appreciation signed by the NSDAR President General Pamela Rouse Wright for her 60 years of dedicated and faithful service. She also received a wrist corsage of red, white and blue flowers, a banner recognizing her for being a charter member and a gift from the outgoing Regent Jacque Hawkins.
A very informative power-point presentation was prepared by Amanda Skinner and narrated by the Chapter’s Historian Nell Gilmer. There were many pictures of happenings over the 60-year period.
The Alabama Society DAR Regent Patrice Donnelly was a special guest, driving from Birmingham, Ala. to attend the 10 a.m. meeting. She was presented with a basket of mementos, donated by Jacque Hawkins, from many of the shops in downtown Enterprise. While at the celebrations, Donnelley conducted an installation ceremony for the officers of the John Coffee Chapter who will be serving from June 1, 2023 until June 1, 2025.
Donnelly presented two red roses to Regent Jacque Hawkins and thanked her for her service to the John Coffee Chapter. She also presented a red rose to each of the new officers and installed them in their respective offices.
Outgoing Regent Jacque Hawkins presented gifts to her officers in appreciation of their assistance during her two-year term of office as Regent. Hawkins final act was to present the gavel to Regent Betty Ann Stinson who gave welcoming remarks and adjourned the meeting. An outgoing gift was presented to Hawkins.
A cake donated by Jacque Hawkins and punch provided by Betty Ann Stinson was enjoyed by all.
The next meeting will be August 23rd with the location to be announced. Those interested in becoming a member of DAR should contact Registrar Shirley Skinner at shirley_skinner @hotmail.com or 334-301-6063.
