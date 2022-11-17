The Coffee County Commission met Monday morning, Nov. 14, with county and municipal leaders coming together to sign a join proclamation recognizing Farm-City Week.
Farm-City Week recognizes the partnership between rural and urban communities, and Coffee County Extension coordinator Gavin Mauldin said he doesn’t know anywhere that has a better relationship between the entities than Coffee County.
“We have a lot of ag-related businesses in our area that many people may not think about, like Wayne Farms, Pilgrim’s Pride and Ben E. Keith,” Mauldin said. “We just appreciate all the support we get.”
Coffee County Commission chairman Dean Smith read the 2022 Farm-City Week Proclamation for Coffee County as he was joined by Elba Mayor Tom Maddox, Enterprise Mayor William Cooper, and New Brockton Mayor Kathy Holley. This year, Farm-City Week will be recognized Nov. 17 – Nov. 24 in the county.
“We owe a tremendous amount of gratitude to our farmers,” Smith said. “Until we had the pandemic…it was the first time in our country when we saw produce and groceries scarce on the shelves. It finally highlighted how vulnerable we are in this nation and how much we depend on farmers and overnight delivery of our food.”
Smith said he would hate to know what it would be like in the country if big cities ran out of food.
Elba’s mayor said he grew up on a small farm where he actually plowed a mule as a young boy and picked cotton. He said that helped form his admiration for what farmers do and mean to others.
“We are blessed with the farmers in our area and the crops they produce,” Maddox said. “They help our local economy excel.”
Mayor Cooper also extended thanks to farmers, and he noted how nice it is every time someone is able to sit down to a meal with fresh produce.
Mayor Holley offered similar sentiments, and she said the farmers remain in her constant prayers.
The Coffee County Farm-City Banquet will be Thursday evening, Nov. 17, at 5:30 p.m. at the Coffee County Farm Center in New Brockton. Several agriculture and industry awards will be presented during the banquet.
The next Coffee County Commission meeting will be Monday, Nov. 28, at 9 a.m. in New Brockton.
