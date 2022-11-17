Local municipal and county leaders joined together Monday morning, Nov. 14, at the Coffee County Commission meeting to sign a joint proclamation recognizing Farm-City Week in Coffee County, which will be celebrated Nov. 17-24th. Those present for the proclamation signing were (from left): Elba Mayor Tom Maddox, Enterprise Mayor William Cooper, Coffee County Extention Coordinator Gavin Mauldin, New Brockton Mayor Kathy Holley, and Coffee County Commission Chairman Dean Smith.