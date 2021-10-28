Masons donate

Tom Maddox, Greg Hanchey, Wendell Black, and Harry Young

Members of the Elba Masonic Lodge #170 donated $1,000 last Thursday, Oct. 21, to the Elba Parks and Recreation to benefit youth sports. The funds will help make sure youngsters are able to participate in youth sports in Elba. The donation check was presented to Elba Parks and Recreation director Greg Hanchey (second from left) by Elba Masonic Lodge #170 Worshipful Master Wendell Black and Elba Masonic Lodge #170 Secretary Harry Young (both to the right of Hanchey). Also present for the presentation was Elba Mayor Tom Maddox (left).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.