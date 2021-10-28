Members of the Elba Masonic Lodge #170 donated $1,000 last Thursday, Oct. 21, to the Elba Parks and Recreation to benefit youth sports. The funds will help make sure youngsters are able to participate in youth sports in Elba. The donation check was presented to Elba Parks and Recreation director Greg Hanchey (second from left) by Elba Masonic Lodge #170 Worshipful Master Wendell Black and Elba Masonic Lodge #170 Secretary Harry Young (both to the right of Hanchey). Also present for the presentation was Elba Mayor Tom Maddox (left).
