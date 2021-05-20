The Elba Masonic Lodge was the scene recently of presenting college scholarships to 17 area graduating high school seniors. These scholarships were funded by both the local Lodge #170 and the Southeast Alabama district lodge with students ranging from Montgomery in the northern part of the district to Opelika in the East and to Dothan in the south. Local students pictured above are: [from left] Heidi A Arnold, Jack; Reagan Victoria Bragg, Jack; Brianna N Davis, Elba; Halee E Deal, Jack; Michaela Moseley, Elba; and Tripp Stewart, Enterprise. Pictured with the students [back, l to r] Wendell Black, Deputy Grand Tiler, Grand Lodge; Tommy Morrow, Worshipful Master, Alabama Grand Lodge; and Ed Kelley, Master Elba Lodge #170. Following the scholarship awards, those in attendance were treated to an evening meal, prepared be the wives of the local Masons.
