Alabama’s annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday hits stores this weekend, and local retailers are hoping for one a great turnout, and on Monday of this week, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey encouraged Alabamians to begin preparing for the new school year by participating in the sales tax holiday.
This year’s event will be Friday, July 21, through Sunday, July 23, and with certain items being exempt from the state sales tax, residents will have the opportunity to save money while gathering the supplies students need for the school year.
Items available for purchase during the weekend include traditional school supplies and computers, as well as school uniforms, gym suits and other types of clothing.
“With summer nearing its end, I know Alabama families are beginning to prepare for the quickly approaching school year,” said Governor Ivey. “During this tax-free holiday weekend, pencils, calculators, binders and other essential school supplies will be eligible for purchase without incurring sales tax. I encourage everyone to take advantage of this relief, so students, teachers and parents alike can be equipped for the school year.”
Many of the state’s counties and municipalities have chosen to join the state by removing their own local sales and use taxes from the same items during the same weekend. Locally, this includes Elba, Enterprise, New Brockton, and Coffee County.
Dinah Coppage owns the Kids ~ Teens ~ Moms Unlimited clothing store located at the Shoppes at Taylor Crossing in Elba, and she said the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday is a major booster shot in the arm, so to speak, for small businesses like hers.
“I have been in retail for 34 years and owned by own business for 20 of those,” Coppage said. “It [tax free weekend] is truly bigger than Black Friday, and the amount of revenue it brings in is much needed for all businesses but especially your smaller retailers.”
She added that she is very thankful the City of Elba continues to participate in this tax-free event each year because it gives the businesses such a big economic boost.
“It becomes a much-needed blessing to us little guys and girls,” Coppage said. “I am very hopeful this weekend will be the biggest year ever. We are very prepared for a large turnout, and we have our store packed out with our biggest inventory ever!”
On top of a large inventory for customers to choose from while shopping, Coppage said Kids Unlimited with offer tons of special doorbuster items and storewide savings throughout the weekend.
“I am just praying all things combined that we have a huge, monster turnout,” Coppage said.
Located next door to Kids Unlimited in Elba is another clothing retail store - Riverwalk Outfitters, and owners Jody and Chasity Cooper encourage "shop local, save big" this weekend.
"We have been busy stocking the store for back-to-school with our name brand clothing for children and adults," said Chasity Cooper. "We will run sales this week through the weekend and will be open all three days for tax free weekend!"
