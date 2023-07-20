Dinah Coppage, owner of Kids~Teens~Moms Unlimited in Elba is shown prepping her store earlier this week ahead of this weekend’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday. Coppage said this weekend has in the past provided a huge economic boost to small retail stores, like hers. She said she is hoping this year will be even bigger. Coppage’s Elba store is one of several looking to benefit from the increased sales provided by tax free weekend.