Animated characters began showing up on the sidewalks around the square in downtown Elba and other areas earlier this summer in the form of pop-up chalk art scenes, courtesy of local teenager – Melanie Diehl. “I’ve always enjoyed drawing,” Diehl said. “My granddad was really good at drawing. My stepdad is a tattoo artist, and my mom is talented also.” She said she began drawing and painting last summer, and her love for art has only grown. When chalk art became a popular thing during the COVID-19 quarantine earlier this year, Diehl said her dad, Shawn Diehl, suggested she do it. She had watched YouTube videos on the art and decided to give it a shot. So…to downtown Elba Melanie and Dad came around early June. Since then, Diehl chalk art creations have steadily garnered attention and fans. She said she has even started getting special requests for her chalk art. “I just figured this would be some fun to do after work, school, etc., and it is a great way to spend time with my dad,” Diehl said. “Dad has been my biggest supporter so far. He has been buying out all the chalk around here, and he just upgraded my supplies.” Dad’s support has been a huge part of Melanie’s growing fan base as Dad keeps his friends and others updated on Melanie’s creations via his social media Facebook posts. One recent post from Shawn read, “What can I say if she wants to chalk then daddy goes chalking!” Diehl said the growing attention has been great too, but she admits that she is her biggest critic; therefore, it is hard for her to pick out ‘favorites’ from her work. However, she did admit to really liking a scene she chalked on the square in front of the law office of Alyse Fowler (Simmons Street side) of the lightning bug [Ray the Firefly] from “The Princess and the Frog”. The soon-to-be 17-year-old said she has enjoyed drawing and creating the art scenes so much so that, “If I was to go to college, I would love to go to art school. I am self-taught right now.” Diehl said the available spots for more chalk art around the downtown square in Elba are growing smaller, but she said she still has some new ideas for other spots. Also, she said she is now working to piece the art she had done together and have more of a theme to it. Also, she said she and her dad have been thinking about expanding her chalk art creations to nearby Troy as well. While the public interest in Diehl’s artwork has been exciting to her, she said more than anything she is just enjoying having fun and spending time with her dad. However, she said the special requests that have started to come in are super cool too! “I’ve had a few people ask me to come chalk at their houses,” Diehl said. “And, someone wants me to do a birthday chalk drawing.” Diehl said she looks forward to continuing to create the chalk art here locally. Anyone interested in following her work can do so on Instagram at mel.yeah.art [and she said dad will most likely keep posting too on his personal Facebook page]. Melanie said she also will accept requests for her chalk art at the mel.yeah.art Instagram page. Just send her a message. To get a firsthand look at Melanie Diehl’s chalk art, just take a walk around the sidewalks of Elba’s downtown square.
Local teen ‘chalking it up’ around Elba’s downtown square and more
Linda Hodge
Editor
