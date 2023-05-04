This group of interested folks gathered recently at the Elba Public Library to discuss the possibility of bringing a Blueway Trail to Elba’s Pea River and Whitewater Creek. This is a project of Restoration 154, according to Elba Mayor Tom Maddox, and that group is working with the National Park Service [NPS] as part of a grant award from NPS. A blueway water trail is a marked route navigable waterways such as rivers, lakes, canals, and coastlines for recreational use. Blueway trails allow access to waterways for watercraft – including non-motorized boats, inner tubes, etc. NPS is providing a service to Elba to help locate ways to take advantage of its natural resources, like the Pea River and Whitewater Creek. Meeting participants included (shown above in a round tabel discussion at the Elba Public Library): Mayor Maddox; Greg Hanchey, Elba Parks and Recreation; Sandy Williams, Elba Chamber of Commerce/Mainstreet and Tourism; Steve Northcutt, The Nature Conservancy; Ed Poolos, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources; Rachel Armstrong, Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission; Justin Maddox, Restoration 154; Laurie Chapman, Restoration 154; Bill Lane, National Parks Service; Jeff Powell, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/Alabama Ecological Services Field Office; Evelyn Moreno, National Parks Service; Tony and Amanda Johnson, owners of Pea River Outdoors; Gappa Wise, Elba City Councilman; and Anna Mitchell, Auburn University Landscape Architecture.
