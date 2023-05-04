Blueway Trail group

This group of interested folks gathered recently at the Elba Public Library to discuss the possibility of bringing a Blueway Trail to Elba’s Pea River and Whitewater Creek. This is a project of Restoration 154, according to Elba Mayor Tom Maddox, and that group is working with the National Park Service [NPS] as part of a grant award from NPS. A blueway water trail is a marked route navigable waterways such as rivers, lakes, canals, and coastlines for recreational use. Blueway trails allow access to waterways for watercraft – including non-motorized boats, inner tubes, etc. NPS is providing a service to Elba to help locate ways to take advantage of its natural resources, like the Pea River and Whitewater Creek. Meeting participants included (shown above in a round tabel discussion at the Elba Public Library): Mayor Maddox; Greg Hanchey, Elba Parks and Recreation; Sandy Williams, Elba Chamber of Commerce/Mainstreet and Tourism; Steve Northcutt, The Nature Conservancy; Ed Poolos, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources; Rachel Armstrong, Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission; Justin Maddox, Restoration 154; Laurie Chapman, Restoration 154; Bill Lane, National Parks Service; Jeff Powell, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/Alabama Ecological Services Field Office; Evelyn Moreno, National Parks Service; Tony and Amanda Johnson, owners of Pea River Outdoors; Gappa Wise, Elba City Councilman; and Anna Mitchell, Auburn University Landscape Architecture.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.