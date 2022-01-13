A fundraiser planned in March to benefit the Elba High School football program will bring live wrestling action to the Elba High School gymnasium.
On Friday, March 18, an in-school show will be held in conjunction with a drug prevention program at 2 p.m. for Elba High School and Elba Elementary School students. Admission to this program is only $2.
At 7 p.m. that night, a community show will be held inside the high school gymnasium. This will include a five-match event filled with fun and family entertainment. There also will be a Battle Royal to end the evening.
Tickets will go on sale soon for the Friday night, March 18, event. Ticket prices will be: $10 for general admission and $20 for ringside seating [ringside seating will be limited].
