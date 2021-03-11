The City of Elba has teamed up with Troy Regional Medical Center to bring a COVID-19 Community Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinic to Elba on Saturday, March 20, for the ‘initial dose’ of the vaccine.
This vaccination clinic will be handled on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis, and it is free to those getting the vaccine. It will be at the Elba Church of Christ, 715 Troy Highway, from 7-11 a.m.
The second dose clinic [for those who receive the first dose on March 20th] will be Saturday, April 10, from 7-11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.