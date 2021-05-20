The Alabama League of Municipalities [ALM] hosted its annual conference May 12-15 in Huntsville, Ala. The City of Elba was represented at the conference by Mayor Tom Maddox (right) and District One City Councilman Johnathan Lockett (left).
Latest News
- Reeves-Danley wedding planned for Saturday, May 22, at Gilded Oaks
- Brantley ousted by Bayshore in baseball semifinals for Class 1A
- Elba's Sieving pleased with Tigers effort in spring football game
- Local Masons present scholarships
- Brainstorms for 5/20/2021
- Elba’s Joseph Cline selected to swim at 2022 Special Olympics National Games in Orlando, Fla.
- Mayor, City Councilman represent Elba at ALM Conference
- Notice of Completion - R&B Contracting Co., Inc.
Most Popular
Articles
- In The Matter of The Petition for Adoption by Fredrick Charles McCarty
- Miss Brunson and Mr. Thompson plan to exchange vows on June 5th in Elba
- Reeves-Danley wedding planned for Saturday, May 22, at Gilded Oaks
- Coffee County BOE members vote to hire new assistant principal for Kinston School
- STATE CHAMPS!
- Mayor, City Councilman represent Elba at ALM Conference
- Tommy Dewberry
- Elba BOE approves several personnel matters in preparation for next school year
- Kassidy Brooke Smith
- Elba’s Joseph Cline selected to swim at 2022 Special Olympics National Games in Orlando, Fla.
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.