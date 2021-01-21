During the Elba City Council meeting held Monday night, Jan. 11, Mayor Tom Maddox said rumors continue to circulate around the city regarding Annie’s [an Enterprise-based restaurant] opening a location in Elba.
The mayor confirmed that is still a work in progress and said he had a lunch planned to discuss it further with the owners.
“If the wheels don’t come off the bus, maybe [the restaurant] will open in early Spring,” Maddox said.
The mayor also informed council members of a potential task force being put together to look into getting more providers on board for the county to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to citizens. He said there are some requirements to be met in order to be able to administer the vaccine, adding a meeting was scheduled for late last week to discuss this option further.
Also, during the meeting, the mayor said there would need to be a meeting soon to “discuss water and sewer rates” for the city. He did not have a timeframe set for this meeting, but he said he just wanted to mention it to council members so they could be ready when the time does arrive.
Fire chief Drew Parker addressed the council during the meeting to discuss a matter that could potentially generate more revenue for the fire department.
“I’m here tonight to speak on the possibility of entering into a third party contract about doing some fire department cost recovery,” Parker said.
The chief said there is actually cost built into insurance policies for a certain amount to be reimbursed to fire departments for expenses incurred when the department responds to an incident. He said he had been doing a little bit of this cost recovery, on a small scale, for the department in the past; however, he said there is much more potentially available to the department that his time did not allow for the necessary research, etc. to get the monies.
Parker said there are companies that specialize in these matters, and he had located one that would do the research and recover the monies for the department. He said this company would pull the information needed from the fire department’s record management system, and then would begin working on the recovery process for the funds.
“They would give us a step-by-step update on the process,” Parker said. “From the billing to when the monies are collected, and payment is made to the department.”
Parker said he had checked with some other departments utilizing this company’s services, and he said they all seem to be pleased with the return the program provides them.
In order to proceed with the company, Chief Parker said the city would need to pass an ordinance for the services. He presented a suggested ordinance to the council for review, to include a review by legal counsel, prior to voting on the matter.
Parker said the company had peeked at the Elba department’s past incident response records, and he said representatives of the recovery company said they felt they could get up to $30,000 annually in recovery costs for the fire department.
Parker said the additional funds, whatever can be recovered, would be another way to keep the department’s equipment up-to-date through the additional funds.
Council members agreed to research this and possibly vote on the ordinance at the Jan. 25th meeting, legal counsel agreed all matters were in order for a vote.
Another matter approved by the council members during the Jan. 11th meeting included approval for an advertisement sign [billboard] to be erected off the Hwy 203 bypass/U.S. Hwy 84 intersection near Beaver Dam Apartments. Code enforcement officer Bryson Dear said all items submitted to him for this matter met regulation, and he recommended the council approve the request.
The next Elba City Council meeting is set for Monday, Jan. 25, at 5:30 p.m. The Elba Water and Electric Board is scheduled to conduct its monthly meeting immediately following the Elba City Council meeting. Both meetings will be held at Elba City Hall.
