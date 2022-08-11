Elba Mayor Tom Maddox delivered the bad news Monday evening, Aug. 8, to council members that the vote for the South Central Mental Health diversion center facility did not go the way Elba had hoped.
The South Central Mental Health board met Thursday, July 28, and following presentations from the cities interested in having the new center constructed in their community, a board vote went to Brantley.
“It did not go the way we wanted it to, and we were unprepared for the fact that it was probably settled as soon as the people who were going to voted showed up because the presentations didn’t make any difference,” Maddox said. “Minds were made up before the presentations. Our board members were upset and disappointed.”
He said Brantley received 10 votes, Elba eight votes, and Andalusia came in third with three votes.
“The people in Brantley were happy, but they stacked the deck against us,” Maddox said.
He added there is still like a one percent change for something to develop where Brantley would not be able to deliver, and that would keep Elba in the running for the facility. However, he said he felt it would go back to a revote at that point.
In other updates, the mayor said there had been a recent meeting with the E911 board regarding street addresses for homes/businesses located on what has been known as Alabama Highway 203 prior to the U.S. Highway 84 project completion. He said E911 officials suggested leaving these addresses now be simply Highway 203 (for the city physical address street names).
The mayor said all involved felt this would be the less complicated way to handle the street names moving forward due to the road changes created by the Hwy. 84 project.
During her report to council members, city clerk Sally Bane said Woodland Drive and Putnam Street culvert projects were in the design phase and hopes are for those projects to be released for bid soon.
“It was recommended to us to get an architect involved with the recreation building and chamber building projects,” Bane said. “The architect has discovered some termite damage to the chamber location and is working on a design and construction plan for that building and the recreation building.”
The clerk also noted that auditors had been at city hall last week and would be returning next week. She said the city/auditors are working to close the Fiscal Year 2021 audit report.
Also, during the meeting, council members voted to accept license applications from Scott’s Food Mart and Elba Food Mart for off premises consumption alcohol sales. A public hearing is set for Monday, Sept. 12, at 5:15 p.m. for these, and the council is expected to vote on the matter during its regular meeting that evening at 5:30 p.m.
The next Elba City Council meeting will be Monday, Aug. 22, at 5:30 p.m. at Elba City Hall.
