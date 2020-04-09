The first confirmed case of COVID-19 was revealed earlier this week involving a resident of the City of Elba. Elba Mayor Mickey Murdock released a statement Monday afternoon, April 6, letting the citizens of Elba know that he had been contacted by Coffee County EMA to confirm an individual living in Elba had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. As per HIPPA [Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act] rules, no identifying information on that individual was released. HIPAA, passed by Congress in 1996, is designed to protect the rights of the individual and to secure individual health care information. Therefore, Coffee County EMA director James Brown said his office cannot give out identifying information, nor can any other public offices. However, Brown said to keep local elected officials aware of issues in their towns and cities, Coffee County EMA does inform mayors if they have cases of COVID-19 in their city or town when that information is provided to EMA from the Alabama Department of Public Health. “We do not and cannot give any other identifying or location information,” Brown said. Location information means no specific identifying addresses are provided on the individual. “The mayors are under no obligation to release this information [provided to them from Coffee County EMS] to anyone, but if they choose to in order to provide their citizens with a sense of the seriousness of this crisis we find no issue with this since it contains no other identifying information,” Brown said. “If, however, they were to find out through other means and publish or discuss the persons neighborhood, street, or especially the address, we feel this would violate HIPAA rules of protection of personal health information and would open them up to legal proceedings.” Mayor Murdock’s statement Monday afternoon only indicated he had been notified “that an individual had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus that resides in Elba.” He said no other details would be released on this information in order to protect the individual. As of press time, Tuesday, April 7, the ADPH website indicated that eight cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed thus far in Coffee County, this includes all municipalities and the rural portions of the county. There had been no deaths reported in Coffee County at that time.
Mayor Mickey Murdock confirms first COVID-19 case of an Elba resident
