During the Elba City Council meeting held Monday night, Nov. 8, Mayor Tom Maddox provided an update on the ongoing police chief search.
The mayor said there were a total of 16 applications for the vacancy, and the ‘police chief search committee’ had narrowed that down to six applicants for interview. Since the start of the interview process, one of the six also had been eliminated from consideration, he said.
Maddox said interviews for the remaining five candidates were continuing last week.
City clerk Sally Bane added in her comments to the council that the committee is “interviewing what we feel are qualified candidates” for the police chief position.
The council approved a resolution to award a construction project for the recreational building during the meeting. Upon recommendation of project engineer DeAnn Grantham, the council awarded the bid for the next phase of building repairs [to include painting and repairs] of the recreation building to Diversified General Contractors LLC of Opp, Ala.
The bid award amount was $131,232.
Also, during the meeting, the council approved the reappointments of Patti Culver, Mona Wise, and Ceina Spicer to continue serving on the Evergreen Cemetery Board. And, the appointment of Raeann McCollough was approved to fill a vacancy on the Housing Authority Board.
The city clerk noted that street department employees had been busy recently working on potholes around the city along with completing demolition work of properties purchased through the FEMA flood project.
Due to conflicts with Thanksgiving week, the Elba City Council will meet Monday, Nov. 29, for its second bimonthly meeting in November. This meeting is set for 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.