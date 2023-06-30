During the Monday, June 26, Elba City Council meeting Mayor Tom Maddox briefly addressed Police Chief Troy Staley being placed on administrative leave.
“We all know Chief Troy Staley was placed on administrative leave with pay on June 17,” Maddox said. “All we will talk about tonight is I will say that I do have a hearing set for next week with Mr. Staley on July 7th.”
While city officials have not publicly revealed a reason for Staley being placed on administrative leave, there have been numerous reports that a protection from elder abuse motion was filed in the Covington County court system against Staley. According to reports, the complaint was filed Thursday, June 15, against Staley alleging he entered an Andalusia home where he was staying and began to “knock stuff of the wall.” The 61-year-old female complainant that filed the protection order has the same last name as Staley.
Also, a motion filed Wednesday, June 21, in Covington County alleges the above mentioned female Staley subject was arrested June 13th and charged with domestic violence – third degree and menacing. That motion listed Harold (Troy) Staley as the victim.
In the interim, with Staley on administrative leave from his police chief duties in Elba, Lieutenant Shayne Arnett is serving as acting police chief for Elba, and he provided an update to council members for the police department during Monday evening’s council meeting.
Arnett said activity for the department was pretty routine, but he did note that the department’s new police car had been picked up and brought ‘home’ to Elba earlier in the day Monday.
Also, Arnett confirmed the department had one new officer set to begin work on Wednesday of this week.
