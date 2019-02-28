During the Elba City Council meeting held Monday evening, Feb. 25, council members heard an update regarding the upcoming Miss Elba Pageants. Starla Amison, chairperson of the Miss Elba Pageants committee, addressed council members. She said there is a five-person committee overseeing the pageants this year for the City of Elba. A former Miss Elba queen herself, Amison said the pageants mean a lot to her. She said when a young lady puts that crown on “they are Elba.” Amison said she got away from the Miss Elba Pageants as her two sons grew up and that required her presence more at a ball field than a pageant setting. Now, however, she said they are grown, and she is able to return to directing the Miss Elba Pageants. Amison said this is the first time the City of Elba has been the pageant host in many years, and she said she wanted to personally thank the city for taking on this task again. “We are getting back to the basics this year,” she said. “We want to lay a firm foundation this year and grow from there.” Amison said one of the biggest changes made this year is reducing the entry fee from $150 in the past to only $35 this year. She said this should make it more affordable for young ladies to compete. Also, Amison said the pageants had been closed this year to Elba residents/students only. The pageants are set for Saturday, April 6, at the Elba High School auditorium. Registration packets now are available for pickup at Elba City Hall, Elba High School, and Elba Elementary School. The next ‘event’ for the Miss Elba contestants will be the Miss Elba Tea, according to Amison. She said this will be held March 17th at 2 p.m. “This will be the first time our group collectively comes together,” said Amison. She invited the council to attend this Tea to allow them to get a better look at what the contestants do in getting ready for the pageants, but to also give the contestants an opportunity to mingle with their city dignitaries. “Thank you all for investing in these kids,” Amison said in conclusion. Mayor Mickey Murdock thanked Amison and the other committee members for their work in directing this year’s pageants.
Miss Elba Pageants chairperson updates city council on upcoming pageant details/events
Linda Hodge
Editor
