Miss Elba Queens

THE 2020 MISS ELBA QUEENS WERE CROWNED Saturday evening, Feb. 29, during the Miss Elba Pageants held at the Elba High School auditorium. The pageants are sponsored by the City of Elba and led by a pageant committee. Seven queens were crowned. They were (from left): May Morgan Lusk, Junior Miss Elba; Hillary Hudson, Young Miss Elba; Kate Hudson, Miss Elba; Olivia Grantham, Future Little Miss Elba; Danielle Tidwell, Teen Miss Elba; Elizabeth James, Petite Miss Elba; and Piper Astemborski, Little Miss Elba.

