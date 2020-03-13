THE 2020 MISS ELBA QUEENS WERE CROWNED Saturday evening, Feb. 29, during the Miss Elba Pageants held at the Elba High School auditorium. The pageants are sponsored by the City of Elba and led by a pageant committee. Seven queens were crowned. They were (from left): May Morgan Lusk, Junior Miss Elba; Hillary Hudson, Young Miss Elba; Kate Hudson, Miss Elba; Olivia Grantham, Future Little Miss Elba; Danielle Tidwell, Teen Miss Elba; Elizabeth James, Petite Miss Elba; and Piper Astemborski, Little Miss Elba.
Latest News
- COVID-19 concerns close local senior centers until further notice
- Elba City Schools plans to close after school Wednesday, March 18, and be closed until Monday, April 6, due to COVID-19 concerns
- Governor Ivey Releases Statement on Alabama’s First Confirmed Coronavirus Case
- Elba’s FEMA buyout project continuing to move forward
- Elba Tigers flatten Florala 18-0, 17-0
- Brainstorms for 3/12/2020
- 2020 Miss Elba Queens crowned recently
- Notice of Completion - McClain Contracting Company Inc
Most Popular
Articles
- Elba City Schools plans to close after school Wednesday, March 18, and be closed until Monday, April 6, due to COVID-19 concerns
- 2020 Miss Elba Queens crowned recently
- Elba’s FEMA buyout project continuing to move forward
- Two Elba Police Department officers earn certificate of completion for police academy
- Crittenden reels in 8-pound bass at Coffee County Lake
- New pastor brings new energy to Greater Holy Temple GOGIC
- UAB update on coronavirus (COVID-19) as of March 11, 2020
- Notice of Completion - McClain Contracting Company Inc
- Pastine Blackmon
- COVID-19 concerns close local senior centers until further notice
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.