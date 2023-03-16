Elba city leaders recognized the newly crowned 2023 Miss Elba Queens during the city council meeting Monday evening, March 13, at Elba City Hall.
Mayor Tom Maddox presented each queen with an “I Love Elba” pin to attach to her sash. Seven young ladies were crowned Miss Elba during pageants held Saturday evening, Feb. 25, at Elba High School. The queens will represent Elba at events, ribbon cuttings and more throughout the year.
After several months of the recycling program being non-operational in Elba, council members voted Monday night to officially close the program for the foreseeable future and to send correspondence to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) letting that entity know the city had stopped all operations and removed all solid waste and recyclable materials for proper disposal from the City of Elba Recycling Center. The city’s registration with ADEM for a recycling program will be terminated.
As for the city’s trash pickup program, city clerk Sally Bane said the process has seemingly began moving quicker. She said the city crews improved from 5-weeks to 3-weeks in being able to make a complete loop around the city picking up trash this last time. She also noted progress is still being made to get more city employees qualified as CDL-licensed equipment operators.
However, regarding the trash pickup, Bane said there are still problems with residents putting garbage items out for trash pickup. She said the city will buckle down more on this issue in the future as trash pickup matters improve.
Bane said the Woodland Drive and Putnam Street culvert projects completed “under budget” and those repairs seem to be working well.
The Elba Chamber of Commerce will host a Legislative Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, April 21st. This event will be held in the social hall of First Baptist Church Elba. Those interested in attending should contact the Elba Chamber of Commerce for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.