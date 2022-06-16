The Elba City Council heard Monday evening, June 13, from the CEO of Mizell Memorial Hospital on a new venture that organization is working to bring to Elba.
Kerry Goff, CEO of Mizell Memorial in Opp, Ala., said he contacted Elba Mayor Tom Maddox several months ago to see if the city might be interested in Mizell trying to put a healthcare clinic together for Elba.
“After that conversation, I came and met with the mayor and Dr. Kenneth Strong [Elba Healthcare Board], and we came to the conclusion it would probably be a good operation for us,” Goff said. “We really want to help Elba, but we also feel strongly this could be a good arm for our operations too…mutually good for Mizell Memorial and Elba.”
Goff said work began at that point to bring a rural health clinic to Elba. Of course, he said that means waiting on various approvals from the state and CMS [Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services].
“This new clinic is officially referred to as a rural health clinic, and there are rules that govern those,” he said.
First, Goff said a rural health clinic must have a nurse practitioner on site, and that nurse practitioner collaborates with a physician.
“We were very fortunate to be able to get Dylan McCollough as our nurse practitioner,” he said. “Dylan is from Elba, and he cares a lot about the city. We are very happy to have him as a part of this.”
Goff said the physician that would be collaborating with McCollough is Dr. Steve Davis from Opp. He said Dr. Davis is a terrific physician, and he will be the medical director for the new Elba Healthcare Clinic in Elba.
“Dr. Davis has to be at the clinic in the beginning four hours in a 40-hour week,” Goff said. “When he is at the clinic, he will be seeing patients, just like Dylan.”
He said the plan for now is to have the clinic open five days per week from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., but in the future, if there is a need to adjust, he said they would do that accordingly.
Also, Goff said they would love to get the clinic open in July, but they officially are shooting for an Aug. 1st date. He said they are still waiting on some approvals from the state and CMS.
He said McCollough is ready to go as soon as they can get the new clinic open. It will be located on Drayton Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.