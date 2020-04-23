trailer fire shiloh community

A single wide mobile home located on Highway 84 E [in the Shiloh Community between Elba and New Brockton] was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning, April 15th. Elba firefighters were dispatched to the structure fire at approximately 6:40 a.m. that morning, which was reported and confirmed by an Elba Police officer, according to information released by Elba FD. Providing mutual aid for this fully engulfed blaze were members of the New Brockton and Enterprise fire departments. The blaze was contained quickly and extinguished without any injuries. Officials later was discovered this home was abandoned prior to the fire, and reports were that the incident would be investigated by the Alabama Fire Marshal’s office. Also responding to the scene was Haynes Ambulance on standby for firefighter safety and Elba Police for traffic control.

(0) comments

