The New Brockton Town Council met Monday evening, Nov. 1, for its regular monthly meeting, and a vote to give employees and ‘across the board’ raise failed due to a tie vote of the council.
Early in the meeting, council member Ralph Medley made a motion to provide a $2 per hour raise for employees across the board. His motion received a second from council member Shirley Eads.
The motion and second came after a short discussion where council member Todd Askins asked if the most recent discussion on the matter at a work session had gotten the council close to common ground on the matter. Mayor Kathy Holley responded saying not really in answer to Askins question.
After Medley made the motion, Askins said he would not be for an across the board $2 raise for employees.
The vote was split 3-3, which caused the motion to fail due to the tie. Medley, Eads, and Mayor Holley voted in favor of the motion for the $2 per hour raise. Voting against the motion were council members Askins, Ronald Terry, and Justin Flowers.
Following the vote, no one on the council gave any indication as to whether the topic would be revisited at a later meeting or not. The next work session for the town council is set for Monday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. while the next regular meeting is set for Monday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m.
Sealed bids were opened during Monday night’s meeting for roof repair work on a portion of the town hall building. The low bid on this project came in at just over $250,000, and the council voted unanimously to go with that bid.
The only other bid submitted for this project was from the same company, just for a different type roof replacement. That bid was over $300,000.
Several council members applauded Connect Church and others involved in a community event held last Wednesday night, Oct. 27, in the town. This was a fall festival type event that included trick-or-treating and games for youngsters.
Council member Flowers noted he had not seen that many people in New Brockton at one time in a very long time, and it was nice to see.
Monthly financials were reviewed, and a motion passed to pay the bills.
