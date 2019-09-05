The City of Elba’s Alabama Bicentennial Committee announced this week an Alabama Bicentennial Project event set for Oct. 19th in Elba. The Mulberry Heights School (Elba Colored School) and Gym still stand near downtown Elba at 740 Adams Street. As part of Elba’s Alabama 200 Bicentennial projects, an Alabama Commission Historical marker will be unveiled Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Mulberry Heights School gym. The exact time for the program has yet to be set. “This unveiling will be held Oct. 19th the day after Elba High School’s Homecoming,” said Nell Gilmer, Elba’s Alabama Bicentennial Committee chairperson. “The Mulberry Heights Schools’ last graduation class was May 1968, and they will be the honored guests at this event.” Gilmer said a lost of seniors from the 1968 class at Mulberry Heights School was obtained from the May 23, 1968 edition of The Elba Clipper. They include (married names have been added and * indicates deceased): *Ruby Jewel Adams, Mamie Askew (Speed), *Johnnie Mae Bandy, Joyce Belcher (Johnson), * Michael Belcher, Roseta Brooks, Ollie Ruth Brooks (Peterson), Pamela Jean Bullard (Harris), Peggy Lee Cole, *Lloyd Cole, Emanuel Coleman, John Alfred Coon, Dorothy Culver (Phillipa), *Eugene Daniels, Bishop Eugene Edwards, *Annie Elliard, Wilma Flowers, Joyce Mae Folmar (Hightower), *Daniel Goosby, Robert Charles Hightower, Ronnie Loman, *Mary Laster, Mae Sue Lee (Dawson), Peggy Lee, *Thomas McClain, *Elsie Phillip, Icylean Rayborn (Jackson), Andrew Robinson, J. C. Rogers, *Annie Joe Rowe, Phillis Ann Russell (Barnes), *Robert Russell, Harrison Shipman, *Jimmy Edward Silas, Carlin Waters, Yvonne White (Jones), *Maxine Wilson (Adams), Gladys Wright, Gracie Wright (Mitchell), and Emmett Young. Look for additional historical information about Mulberry Heights School each week leading up until this special event.
